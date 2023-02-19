Local woman shares her experience working with former President Jimmy Carter’s staff

Local woman shares her experience working with former President Jimmy Carter’s staff
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - U.S. President Jimmy Carter has chosen to enter hospice care and a Springfield woman reminisced working with his staff.

Western Mass News spoke with a local woman who worked in Washington D.C. during his presidency.

Former State Senator Linda Melconian was an aide to former House Speaker Thomas P. O’Neill during Carter’s presidency, and worked with former President Carter’s staff from the time he took office, until he left in January, 1981.

Melconian who was also a professor at Suffolk University in Boston shared with us that she was sad to find out the 98-year-old would enter hospice care.

“First thing that came to my mind was all of the accomplishments that he made that are on display at his presidential library,” said Melconian. “I wish him the best, and I’m sure I hope he will go peacefully when his time comes.”

Former President Carter is well-known for as a champion of human rights and for his brokering of the camp David Accords in 1978 between Egypt and Israel. He currently holds the title as the oldest living president in U.S. history.

