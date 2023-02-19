Maple syrup season getting an early start due warmer winter weather

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Maple syrup season is just kicking off in Massachusetts. However, with warmer temperatures this winter, one local maple syrup shop said that they are harvesting sap earlier than usual as temperatures continue to rise.

Due to warmer weather hitting New England a little earlier than usual, maple syrup makers like Joe Boisvert, owner of the North Hadley Sugar Shack, told Western Mass News that they have been able to extract sap earlier than usual.

“We actually don’t know how it’s going to affect the season until the season is officially over,” Boisvert said. “The trees are producing sap right now. Sap is running strong. We’re here, obviously, boiling and making the wonderful maple syrup. It’s a little bit earlier than normal, but that’s mother nature and that’s how it goes. We have to be ready for when the sap flows.”

Boisvert told Western Mass News that the higher temperatures this early in the season can cause the maple syrup to turn out a darker color with a stronger maple flavor.

He added that slight changes in the way they harvest and process maple sap are ways they are able to make their syrup the sweeter amber color people are used to.

“What we have to do is, when the daytime temperatures get a little bit warmer than we would like to see, we have to harvest the sap from the tree as rapidly as we can and then boil it behind us and boil it down into the pure maple syrup without letting that raw sap sit too long,” Boisvert explained.

He told us that the retail side of the business could not ask for better weather conditions, adding that the spring-like atmosphere has folks getting out of their houses and enjoying maple syrup products slightly earlier than usual.

“On warmer weekend days, people are getting antsy to get outside after the long winter and they’re going out to local sugar houses and stopping by here at the Sugar Shack,” Boisvert told us. “It’s nice for a family tradition to have a wonderful pancake breakfast and talk to us and watch us produce maple syrup.”

If you are interested in trying a maple sugaring breakfast and want to learn more about the maple sugaring process, you can stop by North Hadley Sugar Shack on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

