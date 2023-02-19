Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
According to the town of Huntington’s Facebook page, the 17-year-old teenager was last seen in the Norwich Lake area.
Officials said the missing teenager is 5′ 10″ and weighs 115 pounds and is possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police at 413-586-1508.
