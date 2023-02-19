Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager

HUNTINGTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to the town of Huntington’s Facebook page, the 17-year-old teenager was last seen in the Norwich Lake area.

Officials said the missing teenager is 5′ 10″ and weighs 115 pounds and is possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police at 413-586-1508.

