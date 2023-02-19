Monson Fire Department seeking public’s help in recovering missing equipment
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Monson Fire Department has asked for the public’s help in locating equipment they say was lost during a call Saturday night.
According to Monson Fire officials, crews were responding to a call in the area of Monument Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a black milk crate containing ratchet straps and gold-colored chains fell from one of their trucks.
Officials said that a second truck responding to the scene noticed two vehicles were loading something, believed to be the missing equipment, into their car on Monument Avenue.
One vehicle was described as a small white hatchback “similar to a Subaru Crosstrek style” and a larger blue hatchback about the size of Subaru Forester. The description of a male with gray hair and a possible gray beard was also given.
Anyone with information or security footage of the area has been asked to call the Monson Fire Department at 413-267-3132.
