Monson Fire Department seeking public’s help in recovering missing equipment

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Monson Fire Department has asked for the public’s help in locating equipment they say was lost during a call Saturday night.

According to Monson Fire officials, crews were responding to a call in the area of Monument Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a black milk crate containing ratchet straps and gold-colored chains fell from one of their trucks.

Officials said that a second truck responding to the scene noticed two vehicles were loading something, believed to be the missing equipment, into their car on Monument Avenue.

Straps missing from Monson Fire Department 021923 (Monson Fire Department)

One vehicle was described as a small white hatchback “similar to a Subaru Crosstrek style” and a larger blue hatchback about the size of Subaru Forester. The description of a male with gray hair and a possible gray beard was also given.

Anyone with information or security footage of the area has been asked to call the Monson Fire Department at 413-267-3132.

