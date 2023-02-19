Six Flags hosts hiring event in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Six Flags held a hiring event for over 3,000 positions for the upcoming season.

Applicants were able to apply for several positions that included rides, lifeguards, retail, security, and a variety of other exciting positions.

Jennifer McGrath, the communications manager at Six Flags said, “There are so many great benefits for working with us here at six flags. There’s free admission for you and friend scholarship opportunities, promotional opportunities, so many great experiences.”

That event took place at the Parks Human Resources building on Main Street in Agawam from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you missed the theme park’s event, they will host another event on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. as well.

This year the park is offering a Rapid Hiring Program and you can apply from your home. CLICK HERE

