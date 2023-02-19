Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old

Police in Springfield are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Police in Springfield are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.(Springfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Youth Aide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to Springfield Police, on Friday, 15-year-old Jaleel Nevue-Roman left a home on Maple Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said he could also possibly be in the Palmer area.

Nevue-Roman is approximately 5′7″ and weighs 150 pounds with black hair either in twists or braids. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6360 or call 413-787-6300.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Mom of seven seeing success with opening of new cookie bakery location
Rain left behind what appeared to be a soot or dirt-like residue in vehicles in the Channel 3...
Questions raised over mysterious residue found on some Connecticut vehicles
Agawam man surprises West Springfield boy battling cancer with new guitar
Agawam man surprises West Springfield boy battling cancer with new guitar
Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating the car or driver believed to be...
Springfield Police looking for car, driver involved in hit-and-run
Chicopee officials confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died
Police confirm pedestrian struck by vehicle on Chicopee Street has died

Latest News

The Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
On Friday morning, a car crashed into a utility pole in Pelham.
Pelham crews responded to car striking a utility pole on North Valley Road
Local officers participate in Tip-A-Cop fundraiser in West Springfield
Local officers participate in Tip-A-Cop fundraiser in West Springfield
Local officers volunteer in Tip-A-Cop fundraiser in West Springfield
Local officers volunteer in Tip-A-Cop fundraiser in West Springfield