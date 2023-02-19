Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Youth Aide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

According to Springfield Police, on Friday, 15-year-old Jaleel Nevue-Roman left a home on Maple Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said he could also possibly be in the Palmer area.

Nevue-Roman is approximately 5′7″ and weighs 150 pounds with black hair either in twists or braids. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6360 or call 413-787-6300.

