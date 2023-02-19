St. Patrick’s Committee in Holyoke will crown Colleen Pageant winner

Annual Grand Colleen Coronation and Ball Awards in Holyoke
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, the 67th Annual Grand Colleen Coronation and Ball Awards festivities are underway in Holyoke.

We are less than a month away from St. Patrick’s Day and the luck of the Irish will be with whomever is crowned in this event.

Five ladies are vying for the title of Grand Colleen, a tradition that goes back decades.

Karen Casey, president of the St. Patrick’s Committee in Holyoke shared what makes this year extra special.

“It’s a great thing for the city,” said Casey. “This year we are celebrating the city’s 150th birthday and this is the 70th parade so besides all the normal excitement there’s an added excitement Holyoke is very proud and the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which is like second or third in the country, they just love it. Everyone comes together whether you’re Irish or not.”

The Colleens will partake in events such as walking the stage in the Log Cabin Ballroom and answer a series of questions.

The Annual St. Patrick’s Road Race will take place on Saturday, March 18 and the St. Patrick’s Parade will be on Sunday, March 19.

