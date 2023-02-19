Starting Mild Next Week, then Cooler and Unsettled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful day on Saturday, and dry again Sunday, but with a bit more clouds. We have been dealing with a strong breeze out of the south, allowing for temperatures to top off in the 40′s, about 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday. Sunday night, we will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we will hang on to the breezes out of the south. With the cloud cover and breezes, temperatures will have a harder time falling below freezing, only bottoming out in the lower to middle 30′s.

We are looking at a bit of an unsettled week ahead. Monday will be the mildest day of the week, with a strong breeze out of the south, highs will top off in the lower 50′s. A mostly cloudy day with some peaks of sun, but there is a chance for a passing shower in the afternoon. Tuesday will begin mainly dry, but there is a weak system passing to our south which could bring a few flurries to Western Mass in the late morning. A cold front looks to pass in the afternoon bringing more showers and even a few wet snow flakes mixed in. It will be brief. Ahead of that front, winds will be coming in out of the south, and then once that front passes Tuesday evening, winds will shift out of the WNW, allowing for some colder air to work in for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 40′s, but during the overnight, low pressure will pass to our south, bringing in some wintry weather overnight into Thursday. This system is expected to bring showers, along with snow and sleet, through much of the day Thursday, with temperatures borderline freezing through much of the day. Likely a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as sleet, freezing rain, and snow mixed in could impact the morning and evening commutes. We could see some lingering snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday, but then by the morning, this system should be out of here, leaving mostly sunny skies on Friday.

Friday will also be much colder with highs only in the lower 30′s, and it will be windy. Winds will be coming out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, possibly gusting up over 35mph. Then we turn much colder as we head into next weekend, with single digits overnight Friday into Saturday, and highs only reaching the upper 20′s. A colder weather pattern looks to settle in late next week into the following week, as of right now.

