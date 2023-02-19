VolleyFest kicks off at Mass Mutual Center in Springfield

By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the 10th Annual VolleyFest was held at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield.

109 volley ball teams from across New England showed up to compete at the festival.

Judy Katalina, adult commissioner for the New England Regional Volleyball said, “This is an opportunity for all the young women and men that play volleyball to get together in one convention center setting and play against teams from all against New England.”

“It’s great for Springfield, lots of parents, everybody coming in and as well it’s great for the kids to have that kind of competition,” said Katalina.

The three-day tournament will wrap up on Monday February 20.

