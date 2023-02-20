The 2023 Springfield RV and Camping Show continues in West Springfield

The 2023 Springfield RV and Camping Show continues in West Springfield
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, the annual Springfield RV, camping, and outdoor show continued at the Big E fairgrounds.

The Springfield RV show in New England is the largest and longest-running event on exposition grounds.

The show features RV dealers and vendors selling all things camping.

Organizers told us the annual event is geared towards anyone just started camping, looking to upgrade, or for campers who just want to see what is new on the market.

Debby Boucher, chairperson of the 2023 RV and Camping show said, “We have over 17 dealers here and over 100 vendors and suppliers to fulfill every need for camping”

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be back for its final day, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield
2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Agawam man surprises West Springfield boy battling cancer with new guitar
Agawam man surprises West Springfield boy battling cancer with new guitar

Latest News

Local woman shares her experience working with former President Jimmy Carter’s staff
Local woman shares her experience working with former President Jimmy Carter’s staff
Local veterinarian addresses recall of popular prescription dog food
Local veterinarian addresses recall of popular prescription dog food
Pittsfield nurse sentenced in federal court for stealing Fentanyl from a critical care patient
Pittsfield nurse sentenced in federal court for stealing Fentanyl from a critical care patient
Maple syrup season getting an early start due warmer winter weather
Maple syrup season getting an early start due warmer winter weather