The 2023 Springfield RV and Camping Show continues in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, the annual Springfield RV, camping, and outdoor show continued at the Big E fairgrounds.

The Springfield RV show in New England is the largest and longest-running event on exposition grounds.

The show features RV dealers and vendors selling all things camping.

Organizers told us the annual event is geared towards anyone just started camping, looking to upgrade, or for campers who just want to see what is new on the market.

Debby Boucher, chairperson of the 2023 RV and Camping show said, “We have over 17 dealers here and over 100 vendors and suppliers to fulfill every need for camping”

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be back for its final day, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.