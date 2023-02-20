Auto dealers seeing better holiday weekend inventory following pandemic-related issues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Presidents’ Day holiday is traditionally a big one for car sales, but with inventory taking a hit in recent years due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, Western Mass News is getting answers as to whether things are getting back to normal this year.

“Right now, we’ve got more cars than we’ve had probably pre-pandemic, so we’re in great shape right now,” said Peter Lustenberger, sales manager at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.

Lustenberger told Western Mass News that this Presidents’ Day weekend has been a successful kickoff for the 2023 season after an up-and-down past three years due to COVID-19 pandemic-related reasons. In fact, he told Western Mass News that the mild winter has played a role this year.

“I think a lot of people, because of the weather, are not afraid to come out. It’s beautiful out there today. It’s going to be a great week, so it has certainly helped drive traffic here and we’re seeing a lot of it,” Lustenberger added.

Lustenberger told us they sold at least 30 cars over the holiday weekend. One of them went to Laida Maiolatesi from Montague on Monday after a months-long search.

“(The hope is) lots of camping trips, lots of road trips, and just ease of mind that they’re not going to have to fix anything,” Maiolatesi said.

It was a big moment for Maiolatesi, who bought her first-ever new car after buying pre-owned vehicles in the past. Her target price was around $27,000. She was able to buy it for less and cited how important it was to get the deal done during the holiday.

“We’ve been waiting it out. It was a hard couple of years for both of us. We’ve had to move to do everything, so we’ve kind of had to wait…It’s a good deal and a good time to be out shopping for a car,” Maiolatesi noted.

Lustenbergerer said there are also more than 100 certified pre-owned vehicles in the lot. He expected that the dealership to rev up sales thanks to Hyundai putting out some key incentives.

“The Ioniq 5 and the Kona EV, which are some of the hottest products going right now, there’s a $7,500 lease rebate for this month that they just came out with,” Lustenberger explained.

Now that the selling season is in high gear and off to a great start, Lustenbergerer advised potential customers to stop by soon for best selections and smooth rides.

