Donation efforts continue as first anniversary of war in Ukraine approaches

Flags depicting the countries of Ukraine and Russia
Flags depicting the countries of Ukraine and Russia(MGN Online)
By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a war.

Here in the U.S., many refugees are still arriving from the war-torn nation. For those still in Ukraine, local efforts are underway to bring them supplies. Western Mass News has an update on these efforts after a whole year later.

The congregation at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow immediately started helping their home country after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Now, one year later, Western Mass News found that they are still doing whatever they can for people there.

“We are shipping to probably like 20 different locations, to hospitals, military, the front lines,” Father Andriy Krip told us.

Although the donations coming in have slowed down, the church’s efforts are still in full force. In fact, some of these boxes will be set to go out within the next week or so.

“We were able to collect over 900 boxes,” Father Krip said. “Maybe it didn’t save anyone’s life, but it probably helped to go through those difficult times.”

While efforts are underway to help people in Ukraine, many Ukrainians have chosen to travel to America in order to seek a safe place to live. That was the case for Artem Martynyuk and his family.

“My cousins and family that are with kids and stuff like that, all of a sudden being displaced and looking for a place to call home because Ukraine’s not safe,” he told us.

Martynyuk said that things are getting better in Ukraine, but it is still a war zone with constant fear.

And although this past year has been treacherous for the people there, he said that it is a testament to the pride the people of Ukraine have.

“I think it’s been successful because it’s been a year and Ukraine is still standing,” Martynyuk said. “Kyiv is still standing and everybody is on Ukrainian’s side helping.”

