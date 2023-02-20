Getting Answers: impact of President Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country will be marked this week.

The visit marked the first time the president has visited the nation since their war began with Russia and it’s also the first time a sitting U.S. president has visited a war country that America didn’t control.

“Having an American president visit Baghdad, having an American president visit Kabul, during those conflicts, we were basically running those countries’ militaries to some extent,” said Western New England History Professor John Baick.

Baick said this makes it one of the most historic and dangerous presidential visits yet.

“To go to a war zone, where the Russians are dropping missiles every day, this represents a real danger,” Baick noted.

Baick told us that President Biden’s visit is a sign of solidarity that the U.S. still supports Ukraine in the war, especially since this comes just days before the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“He’s actually risking his life, not just showing his presidency on the line, but trying to say this matters. It’s a signal to the Ukranian people, it’s a signal to the world, but it’s also a signal to the American people,” Baick explained.

Baick said many Americans will be angered by this show of support as some people want to see America pull back on efforts in Ukraine. However, Baick said Ukraine will, in fact, fall if that happens and could lead to more wars like this overseas.

“Without American aid, Ukraine falls. There’s no doubt about this. We are not the only country to support Ukraine, but without us, we’d be setting the standard. New news has come in recently that it is possible that China is actually going to join this conflict, supplying Russia with battle supplies of their own,” Baick said.

We asked Baick if this could lead to retaliation against the U.S. by Russia, but he thinks that’s highly unlikely. He doesn’t believe Putin would take such drastic measures.

