Gordon Parks photo exhibit displayed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - February is Black History Month and western Mass. residents celebrated by dedicating an exhibit to Gordon Parks, among other activities.

On Sunday, the Valley Photo Center located inside Springfield’s Tower Square held a photo exhibit, reception, and special lecture about Gordon Parks.

His lecture honored the life and work of Gordon Parks, internationally known photographer, filmmaker, writer, and musician; and how his remarkable life story taught us about artistic creativity, cultural awareness, and the role of diversity in our lives.

The event was led by Kirk Sharp, the director of the Gordon Parks Museum in Fort Scott, Kansas.

The photo exhibit was free and open for everyone to attend.

