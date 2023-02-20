Holyoke officials preparing for possibly busy pothole season

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With a temperature swing, plus rain and possibly snow expected this week, we’re getting answers on what this might mean for potholes and if a warm winter could mean more resources available to fix those potholes.

“The DPW crew in Holyoke, I really think, is second to none and they’re gonna be on point,” said Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley.

Pothole season is fast approaching in western Massachusetts. With a warm winter so far and temperatures expected to swing from the 50s into the 20s this week, we spoke with Bartley about what he’s seeing.

“Pretty much in the neighborhoods I represent - which is Elmwood, Elmwood Heights - have been mitigated…I realize there are probably people listening, saying ‘Shut up Bartley, my street’s terrible’ and I’m sure that the DPW’s superintendent, who’s brand new on the job, I mean, but on the job for two weeks. He’s gonna get around to it,” Bartley added.

Last year, Bartley put in a special request for the Department of Public Works to patch potholes on Woodland Street. He told Western Mass News that, typically, there’s about $200,000 to $250,000 allocated annually towards snow and ice removal.

“We did not allocate a lot as far as snow removal and, because of that, we should have some extra funds left for patching,” Bartley explained.

He identified Homestead Avenue, near Holyoke Community College, and particularly, Route 5 north as some of the problem areas.

“That one is in pretty rough shape. Certainly, the shoulders need to get resurfaced soon,” Bartley noted.

The city councilor explained that the DPW engineer released a list with the streets guaranteed to get resurfaced this year and next year and he added that, with asphalt centers currently closed, the city utilizes a technique called ‘asphalt hot boxes’ to patch the potholes during the winter months.

However, in spite of a mild winter up to this point if March comes in like a lion, Bartley said, “I think we still have some financial flexibility if the demand is there and I’m sure Mayor Garcia will address that.”

Roads scheduled to be paved in 2023 include: (subject to change):

Argyle Avenue

Charles Street

Cherry Street from Hillside Avenue to Norwood Terrace

Coit Street from Argyle Avenue to Hillside Avenue

Corser Street from Isabella Street to Hospital Drive

Forer Avenue

Isabella Street from Corser Street to Forer Avenue

Lacus Drive (Overlay)

Merrick Avenue

Nicholls Drive

Philip Drive

Race Street from Cabot Street to Sargeant Street [may be postponed until 2024]

South Water Street from South Street to approximately 1,100 feet eastward (Overlay)

Southampton Road from Easthampton Road to 1,600 feet westward

Streets that are expected to get a ‘cape seal’ treatment include:

Acorn Road

Cypress Road

Fir Lane

Hemlock Drive

Sequoia Drive

Coronet Road

Dupuis Road

Holly Meadow Road

Maginnis Avenue

Meggison Lane

Sun Valley Road

Bartley also mentioned that the lack of snowfall means he’s seeing more litter everywhere in the city and he’s hoping to take on neighborhood cleanup efforts, with the help of ‘Keep Massachusetts Beautiful,’ to address the issue. If you’d like to step up, you can contact the Holyoke DPW at (413) 322-5645 or Bartley via email.

