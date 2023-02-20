Local businesses ramp up relief efforts after second earthquake rocks Turkey

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A second devastating earthquake has hit Turkey and Syria, killing at least three people and injuring more than 200. This comes as many in western Massachusetts have been stepping up to help earthquake victims over the past two weeks.

The latest 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Monday, not long after the devastating 7.8 quake and aftershocks that followed two weeks ago.

Crepes Tea House in West Springfield is collecting donations to help those who have lost everything in Turkey and Syria. The restaurant is collecting donations of clothing, dry food, and other items to send to those countries in light of the recent quakes.

One employee told me that it is a cause that hits close to home for many here. Ella Kinchak is a waitress at Crepe Tea House. She said that they were inspired to step in and help, especially since many of her coworkers are either from Turkey or have family still there.

“I was really heartbroken,” she told us. “Just because there is so much going on in the world, and just another earthquake is really devastating, and I know a lot of people it directly impacted.”

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at their locations in West Springfield and Southwick.

