Granby man’s road to COVID-19 recovery leads to opening new restaurant

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News first introduced you to Richard Daviau in May 2020. At that time, Richard was hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center with COVID-19, where he spent nearly 80 days in a coma and doctors questioned if he would ever come out of it. He faced a long battle of recovery ahead, but now, three years later, he and his two siblings are opening a new restaurant in western Massachusetts.

“April 2020, it will be three years. That is, I cannot believe it has been three years,” said Debbie Daviau.

“To me, though, it feels like yesterday. I will never get rid of that out of my head,” added Richard Daviau.

It’s been a long three years for the Daviau family. Richard was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. He spent nearly three months in a coma at Baystate, followed by a month living at a rehab facility where he had to learn to walk and talk again and then months of continued recovery at home.

“I thank God every day, I thank God every day that I am on this side of the earth…I am doing a lot better. I’m still struggling with some little health issues, but for the most part, I am good. I am in good health. I’m in good spirits,” Richard Daviau explained.

Western Mass News has been following Richard’s journey since the very beginning from his release from the hospital, to his first steps, and now, a new family business.

“We needed to get Richard to a place where she felt whole again,” Debbie Daviau added.

“I felt like I was useless after COVID. I felt like I was missing something,” Richard Daviau noted.

That missing piece was Prime Steakhouse - spelled Prim3 St3akhous3 - which is a new restaurant opening up in Southwick run by the three Daviau siblings: Todd, Debbie, and Richard.

“We have always talked about owning something as siblings…When he was sick, I remember thinking ‘If he comes out of this, when he comes out of this, that it would be amazing to do something together,’ so I kind of focused on that a lot,” Debbie Daviau said.

Richard was the owner of Damn Yankees BBQ in Deerfield, but when COVID-19 hit, the restaurant had to shut down and permanently closed, so he could focus on getting better. Now, as his health continues to improve each day, Richard was itching to get back to doing what he does best, which is making people happy with food, but this time, it’s with his family by his side.

“Now, I am revisiting that dream. I’m picking back up where I left off,” Richard Daviau said.

“…And doing it with family, which is just really important,” Debbie Daviau explained.

Even the restaurant’s name, Prime Steakhouse, has a significant meaning to the family. Each of the E’s is replaced with a number three to represent each of the siblings.

“The name Prime Steakhouse came from our niece Jordan…Prime describes the best cut of meat, prime, so that is where the ‘Prime’ comes from,” Richard Daviau said.

“When Jordan said ‘Prime’ and we saw the threes. Do you know when you just know? Like wow,” Debbie said.

The siblings described the restaurant as an upscale, but approachable, experience for restaurant guests. Of course, their steaks are expected to be a top seller. The restaurant is equipped with a dry ager shipped in from Germany where steaks will sit for 20 days until they reach what the Daviaus call perfection. All the meat is sourced from a local farm that’s been in their family for generations, but that’s not all on the menu.

“We have a bunch of seafood items. We have pasta items. We have our signature burgers. If you are a boater, come on in. If you were in your flip-flops and shorts and tank top, come on in. We will make you feel like you’re one million bucks because you really are. You’re worth it,” Richard Daviau explained.

Richard is taking a step back from the kitchen as he still continues his recovery, but the family has hired T.K. Salzer as head chef and they are excited to share his culinary creations with the community.

“Having to pass the torch and not be in the kitchen cooking is really difficult. I’m not going to lie, but I know that is something that I have to do,” Richard Daviau added.

While excited for this next chapter, it’s not lost on Richard or his family how lucky he is to be here after overcoming a near-death bout of COVID-19.

“Appreciate what you have - family, friends, the opportunities that you have that are placed in front of you - because you never know when it’s going to end for you. You never know…For me, it’s family and appreciating, again, what we almost lost,” Richard said.

Prime Steakhouse will have its grand opening on March 1 and the restaurant will have a soft opening on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 by reservation only.

