Northfield crews responded to a house fire on Pine Street
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, crews responded to a two-alarm house fire last night on Pine Street in Northfield.

Officials confirmed crews were dispatched at 8:56 p.m.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, the Northfield Fire Department’s first crew was able to keep the fire from spreading and contained the fire to the third floor of the house.

Mutual aid assisted to extinguish the fire.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

