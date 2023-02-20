Town by Town: HCC tech camp for kids, library grant, and school vacation week

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, and Springfield.

Holyoke Community College is offering youths aged 8-14 the opportunity to explore four technology-based courses during their February and April school vacations.

HCC’s winter break camp will run Monday through Friday, February 20th through the 24th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spring break camp will run Tuesday through Friday, April 18-21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each camp will meet in person at the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus and include half-day and full-day options.

Town by town also took us to South Hadley where the South Hadley Public Library is set to receive $62,790 of grant money from the Massachusetts Cultural Council in an unrestricted operating support grant through the Cultural Sector Recovery Grants for Organizations program.

Library officials told Western Mass News that the library’s trustees will discuss how to utilize the funding.

Finally, town by town took us to Springfield for the Springfield Museums’ Curiosity Challenge for school vacation week.

With the special exhibition Leonardo’s Lab as inspiration, visitors can enjoy daily hands-on activities that engage the mind and get them thinking outside the box.

All activities are free with museum admission and include paper crafts, building towers and bridges with popsicle sticks, building catapults, and so much more.

You can find more information on the museums’ website.

