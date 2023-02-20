Town by Town: HCC tech camp for kids, library grant, and school vacation week

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, and Springfield.

Holyoke Community College is offering youths aged 8-14 the opportunity to explore four technology-based courses during their February and April school vacations.

HCC’s winter break camp will run Monday through Friday, February 20th through the 24th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spring break camp will run Tuesday through Friday, April 18-21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each camp will meet in person at the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus and include half-day and full-day options.

Town by town also took us to South Hadley where the South Hadley Public Library is set to receive $62,790 of grant money from the Massachusetts Cultural Council in an unrestricted operating support grant through the Cultural Sector Recovery Grants for Organizations program.

Library officials told Western Mass News that the library’s trustees will discuss how to utilize the funding.

Finally, town by town took us to Springfield for the Springfield Museums’ Curiosity Challenge for school vacation week.

With the special exhibition Leonardo’s Lab as inspiration, visitors can enjoy daily hands-on activities that engage the mind and get them thinking outside the box.

All activities are free with museum admission and include paper crafts, building towers and bridges with popsicle sticks, building catapults, and so much more.

You can find more information on the museums’ website.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield
2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Monson Fire Department seeking public’s help in recovering missing equipment
Monson Fire Department seeking public’s help in recovering missing equipment

Latest News

On Monday, President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital as the one-year...
Getting Answers: impact of President Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine
With a temperature swing, plus rain and possibly snow expected this week, we’re getting answers...
Holyoke officials preparing for possibly busy pothole season
A little light snow overnight, then rain and snow late Tuesday. A more robust storm comes...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Getting answers: recruitment strategies to combat firefighter shortage
The Presidents’ Day holiday is traditionally a big one for car sales, but with inventory taking...
Auto dealers seeing better holiday weekend inventory following pandemic-related issues