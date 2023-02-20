Trending cooler and unsettled this week with a few rounds of winter mixes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful start to the week with well above normal temperatures in the 50s to around 60 this afternoon! While we didn’t get full sunshine, we did at least see some and it may not return until the end of the week.

An unsettled week ahead with a few rounds of wintry mixes, the first arriving late tonight. A cold front will increase clouds as it moves through this evening and tonight. A northwesterly breezes becomes lighter after midnight and low pressure passing south of us will bring a chance for light snow. Some coatings may occur around and south of the Mass Pike into Connecticut with this system through sunrise, making for some slick travel in the morning.

Tuesday morning will be dry with any coatings of snow melting as temperatures climb from the upper 20s and low 30s to around 40. Another system approaches western Mass in the afternoon and evening with a likely round of rain and snow-with snow mostly in the higher elevations. A coating to 2 inches is possible in the hill towns by late Tuesday night and little to no accumulation is expected in the lower valley.

High pressure returns for Wednesday, giving us a dry day with a few peaks of sun and highs in the low 40s. Our next storm looks to be the most impactful of the week and will arrive Wednesday night. Precipitation likely begins as snow Wednesday night close to midnight, which may be briefly heavy and lead to some accumulations. Warmer air moves into the mid-layers of the atmosphere overnight, changing snow to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain. Ice will be the biggest concern with this system and should cause hazardous travel conditions Thursday morning at least, possibly much of the day.

Slick travel conditions may still be an issue Thursday evening through Friday morning as a second low passes by with another round of snow, sleet, freezing rain. Look for more details soon with specifics on precip type, timing and amounts.

Any lingering snow showers should exit Friday morning and give way to some sunshine. Blustery Friday with wind gusts to 30mph out of the northwest, which will usher in colder air. Highs Friday look to only reach around freezing and colder air continues to build for Saturday with single digit morning temperatures and highs in the 20s. There is a low risk for some snow Saturday night into Sunday, but there’s not much confidence at this time.

