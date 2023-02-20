Week 6: high school basketball

Week 6: Hampden Charter East vs. Hampden Charter West, Westfield vs. Chicopee Comp
By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 6 of Friday Night Frenzy took us to gyms up and down the valley.

Check out as Hampden Charter School of Science East took on Hampden Charter School of Science West.

In addition, Ludlow faced Hopkins Academy, Pathfinder took on Ludlow, South Hadley visited Agawam, and Wahconah took on West Springfield.

Week 6: Ludlow vs. Hopkins Academy, Pathfinder vs. Ludlow, South Hadley vs. Agawam, Wahconah vs. West Springfield

In Hampden County, Chicopee Comp. took on Chicopee HIgh and Taconic faced off against Springfield International Charter School.

Week 6: Chicopee Comp vs. Chicopee and Taconic vs. Springfield International Charter School

This week’s Game of the Week features Paulo Friere vs. Springfield International Charter School

Game of the Week: Paulo Freire vs. Springfield International Charter School

