Week 6: high school basketball
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 6 of Friday Night Frenzy took us to gyms up and down the valley.
Check out as Hampden Charter School of Science East took on Hampden Charter School of Science West.
In addition, Ludlow faced Hopkins Academy, Pathfinder took on Ludlow, South Hadley visited Agawam, and Wahconah took on West Springfield.
In Hampden County, Chicopee Comp. took on Chicopee HIgh and Taconic faced off against Springfield International Charter School.
This week’s Game of the Week features Paulo Friere vs. Springfield International Charter School
