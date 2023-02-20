We’re Hiring Wednesday: Chicopee Public Schools

(WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Public Schools are hiring for several positions across the district, including:

Paraprofessionals (general and special education)

Special education teachers (Inclusion/ASD)

Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals

Middle school math and science teachers

For more information or to apply, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.