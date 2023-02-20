We’re Hiring Wednesday: Chicopee Public Schools

Chicopee Public Schools
Chicopee Public Schools
By Western Mass News
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Public Schools are hiring for several positions across the district, including:

  • Paraprofessionals (general and special education)
  • Special education teachers (Inclusion/ASD)
  • Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals
  • Middle school math and science teachers

For more information or to apply, CLICK HERE.

