Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman who was walking in the center lane of Interstate 91 south in Enfield was struck and killed by a driver, according to state police.

The incident happened just north of exit 48 on Sunday around 10:25 p.m.

Troopers said the driver continued down I-91 south following the collision and did not remain on the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or has dash cam video was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield
2 dead after car crashes into woods off Bay St. in Springfield
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
Mass. State Police are looking for a missing Huntington teenager
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke crowned 2023 Colleen Pageant winner
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke crowned 2023 Colleen Pageant winner
Monson Fire Department seeking public’s help in recovering missing equipment
Monson Fire Department seeking public’s help in recovering missing equipment

Latest News

Springfield Fire
Springfield Fire crews respond to 2-car rollover crash
Local woman shares her experience working with former President Jimmy Carter’s staff
Local woman shares her experience working with former President Jimmy Carter’s staff
Gordon Parks photo exhibit displayed in Springfield
Gordon Parks photo exhibit displayed in Springfield
The 2023 Springfield RV and Camping Show continues in West Springfield
The 2023 Springfield RV and Camping Show continues in West Springfield