26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.(maakenzie/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
COVID-19 recovery
Granby man’s road to COVID-19 recovery leads to opening new restaurant
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Our busy weather-week continues and a more robust storm system will move in Wednesday night...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: airmen visit veterans, sand for Blandford residents, pizza and movie for grandparents and grandkids
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland: US, allies ‘will never waver’ in Ukraine
Pres. Biden rebukes Russian Pres. Putin as the Ukraine invasion nears the one-year mark.
Biden rebukes Putin as invasion nears one-year mark
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment