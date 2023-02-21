Area food pantries in need of donations, volunteers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Donations are needed to help fill food pantries across western Massachusetts, so they can help those in need.

Despite the gradual return to life post-pandemic, food pantries across the region are still seeing people struggling to make ends meet. Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry President Donna Marratta told Western Mass News they are still seeing an increase in need.

“We are seeing more people today than we did last year and the year before,” Marratta said.

Morratta said the pantry is in need of staples like fruits and vegetables, canned goods, and pasta. She pointed to higher prices as one reason for the uptick of demand.

“The price of eggs…Everything has risen so fast and so quickly, we’re seeing more people. We’re seeing people that are working and in the middle class that just need a little extra help,” Marratta added.

While there is always the need for donations, Marratta said Lorraine’s is often left wanting for more help.

“We probably need volunteers, say, from 2 to 6 p.m. Because we need people to help serve the meal at night and then also to help us clean up and restock for the next day,” Marratta explained.

The pantry also goes on the road to help people directly.

“We do a mobile pantry Monday through Thursday and we go to 16 locations throughout the city of Chicopee. We’ve had a lot of the elderly subsidized housing because not everyone might have a car,” Marratta said.

If you would like to donate items to Lorraine’s. they are in need for the following items:

Rice

Pasta

Soup

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned meats (tuna, chicken)

Spaghetti sauce

Cereal

Beans (all types)

Stuffing and instant potatoes

Canned fruits

Volunteer opportunities at Lorraine’s include:

Cooking, meal preparation, and serving

Pantry help and sorting food

Stocking shelves

Dishwasher

Housekeeping

Administrative support

You can call (413) 592-9528 for more information.

