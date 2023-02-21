Closure of Northampton Coca-Cola plant pushed to end of 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Coca-Cola bottling plant has pushed back it’s closing date.

Company officials told Western Mass News that the facility will now be closing at the end of the year, instead of initial plans for this spring.

A spokesperson for the company told us that it’s not unusual for timelines to be adjusted along the way.

They now plan to clase at the end of 2023.

