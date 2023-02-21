Family suing Northampton over teen’s suicide

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mother of a Northampton High School student who took her own life in 2020 is now suing the city for $2.5-million and is tying her daughter’s suicide to being bullied at school.

We spoke with the family’s attorney, Laura Mangini, who described the young girl’s death as tragic and said she hopes that nothing like this happens again. She told us the Northampton High School student faced constant and severe bullying that started when she was a freshman in 2018, which led up to the 16-year-old taking her own life.

“This case was brought on behalf of a young girl who unfortunately, back in 2020, tragically took her own life after dealing with about two years of pervasive and constant bullying with a student at Northampton High School,” Mangini explained.

Western Mass News has obtained the court documents that said the student, identified as “N.M.”, suffered from emotional and physical trauma as a result of being bullied and, according to the documents, “In May of 2019, N.M. attempted to take her own life. During her subsequent hospitalizations, she reported that she was fearful to go back to school due to the bullying she had experienced, and thought it was better off to die.”

A few months later, N.M. was physically assaulted by two students and, according to the court paperwork, “the fight was videotaped and disseminated across social media.”

Mangini told us the student’s mother reported the bullying to the school.

“The school has a duty to protect the physical and emotional safety and wellbeing of its students and it clearly failed the mom and her daughter in this case…What we’re hoping with this lawsuit is that one, the people who need to be held responsible will be held responsible and accountable for what they did and also again, to make sure that changes are implemented, so this does not happen again,” Mangini added.

We reached out to the offices of the Northampton mayor and school superintendent for comment. Neither were able to provide us with one at this time.

