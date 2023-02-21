Getting Answers: South Hadley company’s application for flammable storage license

By Kristin Burnell, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A public hearing is planned Tuesday night in South Hadley as the selectboard considers a flammable storage license for the manufacturing company, E. Ink.

Video of an explosion captured the attention of people in South Hadley and other surrounding areas as the noise was heard from miles away in June of last year. Western Mass News later learned that it was a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher that exploded at the manufacturing company, E. Ink, which happened at their demolition site.

The company is back in the spotlight as the South Hadley selectboard will hold a public hearing to discuss a flammable storage license for the company. Expansion plans were announced in 2022 and the South Hadley Conservation Commission and Planning Board issued approval for redevelopment of the property on 7 Gaylord Street, owned by E. Ink Corporation.

According to Colleen Canning, South Hadley’s Planning and Conservation Coordinator, that would include demolition of a 17,500 square foot former mill building, which is currently the administration building and construction of a bigger 17,900 square foot manufacturing facility to include a loading dock and ink chemical storage tank farm.

Western Mass News took a look a presentation from E. Ink on the South Hadley town website. The company lists how the approval of this renovated site will benefit the town, including providing stable jobs to members of the community, stabilization and expansion of the local economic base, and contribute to redevelopment of the mill buildings and South Hadley Falls.

We did reach out to members of the selectboard, as well as the planning board for comment on Tuesday, but they all denied our request ahead of the public hearing, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. We have learned that a representative from E. Ink will be there to discuss this proposal, as well as the request for a flammable storage license.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
COVID-19 recovery
Granby man’s road to COVID-19 recovery leads to opening new restaurant
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Coca-Cola CEO says they're looking at ways of lowering the cost of Coke products as consumers...
Closure of Northampton Coca-Cola plant pushed to end of 2023
With the snow and freezing rain expected Wednesday night, people are starting their winter...
Hilltown residents preparing for approaching wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Murder trial underway 9 years after Springfield woman’s death