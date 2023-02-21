Getting Answers: South Hadley company’s application for flammable storage license

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A public hearing is planned Tuesday night in South Hadley as the selectboard considers a flammable storage license for the manufacturing company, E. Ink.

Video of an explosion captured the attention of people in South Hadley and other surrounding areas as the noise was heard from miles away in June of last year. Western Mass News later learned that it was a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher that exploded at the manufacturing company, E. Ink, which happened at their demolition site.

The company is back in the spotlight as the South Hadley selectboard will hold a public hearing to discuss a flammable storage license for the company. Expansion plans were announced in 2022 and the South Hadley Conservation Commission and Planning Board issued approval for redevelopment of the property on 7 Gaylord Street, owned by E. Ink Corporation.

According to Colleen Canning, South Hadley’s Planning and Conservation Coordinator, that would include demolition of a 17,500 square foot former mill building, which is currently the administration building and construction of a bigger 17,900 square foot manufacturing facility to include a loading dock and ink chemical storage tank farm.

Western Mass News took a look a presentation from E. Ink on the South Hadley town website. The company lists how the approval of this renovated site will benefit the town, including providing stable jobs to members of the community, stabilization and expansion of the local economic base, and contribute to redevelopment of the mill buildings and South Hadley Falls.

We did reach out to members of the selectboard, as well as the planning board for comment on Tuesday, but they all denied our request ahead of the public hearing, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. We have learned that a representative from E. Ink will be there to discuss this proposal, as well as the request for a flammable storage license.

