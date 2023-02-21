Getting Answers: former Granby marijuana grow house now for sale

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A real estate listing of a home in Granby caught our attention as we noticed it was the location of an FBI raid in January 2022 that was tied to an illegal marijuana grow operation. The listing led to questions over if it’s required by law to disclose specific information.

“We don’t have what’s called this particular list that says all of things you have to disclose. Title V, lead paint, those are kind of the obvious things were required to. At the end of the day, it’s just being honest, so in a listing, you may or may not see that it says ‘Previously a grow house,’” said Lori Beth Chase, president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.

Over the past year, the FBI and local authorities have discovered several marijuana grow house operations in towns and cities across western Massachusetts. Most recently, last week, a home on Abbey Street in South Hadley was investigated. In February 2022, a home on Aldrich Street in Granby and a home on Tannery Road in Westfield were investigated, and in January 2022, a home on Amherst Street in Granby, which is now listed for sale, was searched.

We’re getting answers on what happens next when a former grow house is put on the market.

“There doesn’t appear to be anything that we’re legally required to disclose,” Chase added.

Chase told us it is not required for relators to mention if a home was a former marijuana cultivation facility. However, she said realtors are required to answer all your questions honestly, which is something that is part of their real estate license.

“If you’re concerned or you’re unsure about something and you’ve kind of heard it in the news and ‘Gee, that might be the street that it’s on,’ ask those questions. We will do the digging for you and get the information,” Chase explained.

She also said that home inspections are not required in Massachusetts, but she strongly encourages home buyers to get one done before purchasing a new home.

“At the end of the day, that home inspector is going to go from the top to the bottom of that property and look at hundreds of items…It’s very important that you get to learn and understand that home that you are purchasing. You know, that’s mostly people’s biggest transactions and we want to make sure that, you know, whether it’s something minor or something health-related that we get that identified and corrected,” Chase said.

Chase also told us that although a home inspection is the most important to get done, she also suggested getting mold and termite inspections before purchasing a new home.

