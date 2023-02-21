Getting Answers: missing drive-up mailboxes at Agawam post office

By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few days ago, our newsroom spotted a post on the Agawam town forum that asked about removed drive-up mailboxes from the Agawam post office.

The post read: “Does anyone know why they removed the drive up mailbox from the Agawam post office? Was it due to theft? I’m assuming it was, because the walk up mailbox now has a very small slot that is very hard to even see in the dark.”

As a result, Western Mass News decided to dig deeper and get answers as to what could be the cause for the missing mailboxes. We reached out to the United States Postal Service about the topic and spokesperson Steve Doherty, said in a statement:

“It had nothing to do with thefts. All of our collection boxes are being replaced with the narrower slot type as part of our Aviation Security program…These are designed to force customers with larger packages to take them into a retail window as required.”

