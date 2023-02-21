Hilltown residents preparing for approaching wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain

BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the snow and freezing rain expected Wednesday night, people are starting their winter storm preparations in western Massachusetts.

“In terms of [Wednesday], most of [Wednesday] is fine. It’s in the evening. Most likely after the evening commute, we’re going to have a burst of snow moving in,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Coming off a flurry of snow Tuesday morning, a more significant blast of winter weather is expected to hit the area on Wednesday evening, but Brown told us residents should expect freezing rain and sleet in the forecast falling into Thursday morning.

“It’s not just snow. It’s going to be snow, sleet, and freezing rain and that’s going to continue at least into Thursday morning, so this next storm is going to really be a complete mess,” Brown added.

People in the Hilltowns enjoying a fresh coating of snow on Tuesday are expected to receive their fair share of snow and ice Wednesday night. We asked people in Blandford how they’re getting ready for the winter storm.

“We did a snow blowing, we prepped this area next door, so it doesn’t pack down and you get ice on top of what’s already there,” said John Dutilly of Blandford.

“Just making sure I got a good shovel around and make sure the plow guy is paid up,” added Casey Carr of Sandisfield.

While people will be salting and shoveling their driveways to prepare for the winter weather, another problem out in the Hilltowns is downed trees and wires. It’s something people said is a problem they know all too well.

“Anytime we have this kind of flip in weather, we get a lot of ice on the trees and it breaks breaking the wires and stuff. We actually had one year where there were two weeks without power in my town,” Carr said.

Dutilly added that while his driveway is salted, shoveled, and ready to go, he’s keeping his equipment on standby for Wednesday night.

“You just wait and when it gets here, you decide what you’re going to do with it,” Dutilly explained.

