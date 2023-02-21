Murder trial underway 9 years after Springfield woman’s death

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The second murder trial started Tuesday for a man accused of killing a Springfield woman in 2014. He is being retried after a mistrial was declared in 2016.

Frederick Pinney is facing murder charges in connection with the death of Tayclair Moore in March 2014. Western Mass News learned there was a mistrial for this case in 2016 when one of the jurors supposedly talked about the case outside the courtroom. Since then, the case has been delayed many years and, two years ago, he was let out by a judge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s been walking free for the past two years as he awaited this trial.

On Tuesday, the jury heard opening statements and some testimony for key witnesses. Hampden Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green stated that no other person, besides the defendant, Frederick Pinney, had the opportunity to commit the murder.

“All of the physical evidence, all of the forensic evidence in this case points to one person only as having the opportunity to and the means to kill Tayclair Moore and that’s Frederick,” Green explained.

However, Pinney’s defense team pointed fingers at Moore’s then-boyfriend of 10 years, Christopher Podgurski. Moore, Podgurski, and Pinney all lived together during the time of the murder. Podgurski is expected to be a witness in the case. The defense stated that he has admitted to abusing Moore and even strangled her in the past.

“Mr. Podgurski strangled Tayclair Moore more than once during their relationship. He put out cigarettes on her body, during their relationship,” said defense attorney Linda Thompson.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more at 6 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.