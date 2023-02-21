Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child

Kentucky State Police said Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man in Kentucky faces a murder charge after the death of a young child.

Kentucky State Police said 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.

Police said they were contacted Sunday by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office regarding the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child in a Whitley County community.

First responders found the child unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Taylor is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Court documents obtained by WKYT show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

When Sheriff Bill Elliotte inquired into the child’s injuries, he said Taylor’s explanation for them being accidental wasn’t consistent with what they saw.

“There were bruises on all areas of the body, not just one area,” Elliotte said. “They were in different stages of healing.”

Bruises reportedly ranged from the child’s head to her feet.

Taylor is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.

The child’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
COVID-19 recovery
Granby man’s road to COVID-19 recovery leads to opening new restaurant
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Jan. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon,...
What is Section 230, the rule that made the modern internet?
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Murder trial underway 9 years after Springfield woman’s death