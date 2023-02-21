Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police activity has prompted the closure of a Springfield roadway.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Spencer Street is closed while members of their Emergency Services Unit and crisis negotiators respond to a home along that street because of a barricated person.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

