Town by Town: airmen visit veterans, sand for Blandford residents, pizza and movie for grandparents and grandkids

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Agawam, Chicopee, and Blandford on Tuesday.

The veterans at Heritage Woods Senior Living in Agawam were treated to a special talk and presentation by the 439th Airlift Wing from Westover Air Reserve Base.

Rodney Furr, chief of public affairs, and First Lt. Matthew Dagget discussed the history, mission, and capabilities of the base, as well as discussed the C-5M Super Galaxy, the world’s largest transport aircraft.

In Chicopee, the Rivermills Center and Chicopee Council on Aging offered a movie afternoon from 12:30 to 2 p.m. for grandparents and their grandchildren.

Pizza was also offered to those in attendance.

In Blandford, the town’s Department of Public Works at 114 Otis Stage Road is offering free sand to residents in wake of potential winter weather headed our way.

Sand can be picked up anytime. Residents are just asked to bring a bucket and a shovel, in case one is not available.

Sand can be used for driveways, walkways, and steps ahead of snow or icy conditions.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
When the parents of the baby boomer generation came back from World War II, an array of social...
Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
COVID-19 recovery
Granby man’s road to COVID-19 recovery leads to opening new restaurant
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Springfield Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Our busy weather-week continues and a more robust storm system will move in Wednesday night...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Murder trial underway 9 years after Springfield woman’s death
A real estate listing of a home in Granby caught our attention as we noticed it was the...
Getting Answers: former Granby marijuana grow house now for sale