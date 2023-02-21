Town by Town: airmen visit veterans, sand for Blandford residents, pizza and movie for grandparents and grandkids

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town took us to Agawam, Chicopee, and Blandford on Tuesday.

The veterans at Heritage Woods Senior Living in Agawam were treated to a special talk and presentation by the 439th Airlift Wing from Westover Air Reserve Base.

Rodney Furr, chief of public affairs, and First Lt. Matthew Dagget discussed the history, mission, and capabilities of the base, as well as discussed the C-5M Super Galaxy, the world’s largest transport aircraft.

In Chicopee, the Rivermills Center and Chicopee Council on Aging offered a movie afternoon from 12:30 to 2 p.m. for grandparents and their grandchildren.

Pizza was also offered to those in attendance.

In Blandford, the town’s Department of Public Works at 114 Otis Stage Road is offering free sand to residents in wake of potential winter weather headed our way.

Sand can be picked up anytime. Residents are just asked to bring a bucket and a shovel, in case one is not available.

Sand can be used for driveways, walkways, and steps ahead of snow or icy conditions.

