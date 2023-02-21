A wintry mess on the way for Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw some light snow early this morning that brought scattered coatings to western Mass and up to 1-2 inches in some higher elevations.

We saw a cloudy, seasonable and dreary day with occasional drizzle and fog and tonight a vigorous cold front is bringing some brief, but heavy rain and snow. This will be a quick-moving system, but may bring a coating to 2 inches of snow in high elevations (esp. above 1500ft) and a downpour and rumble of thunder for the valley. Some brief gusty wind is also possible as this line passes through.

Wet weather exits early and skies become mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Wind gusts ease, but we keep a breeze overnight with lows dipping into the 20s.

Some sunshine to start Wednesday, but clouds increase ahead of an approaching storm. Precipitation arrives near and after sunset, possibly just missing the evening commute. Snow on tap or a mix going to snow for the lower valley. Snow may be briefly heavy, but will quickly change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain that will last overnight.

Hazardous travel is likely overnight through Thursday morning, but precipitation will be ending in the morning. Temperatures stay close to freezing, but slightly above with cloudy skies. A dry slot will keep the day mostly dry with maybe an occasional shower. Another batch of freezing rain/sleet/snow moves through Thursday night and a few snow showers may linger into Friday morning. Storm totals are tricky with a few inches of snow and sleet expected for most, especially around Rt.2. Icing from freezing rain will end up around a glaze to 2 tenths of an inch.

Turning blustery and colder Friday through Saturday with below normal temperatures expected and wind chills dipping below 0 Friday night into Saturday morning. A few weak systems cross New England over the weekend, keeping skies cloudy and bringing a chance for a few snow showers and flurries. Another wintry mix may be on tap early next week to wrap up February.

