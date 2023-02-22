2 people injured in crash along Belmont Avenue in Springfield

By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Tuesday night.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

