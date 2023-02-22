Bail set for 3 of 6 suspects accused in Athol kidnapping and assault

By Robin Stockler and David Winstrom
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A judge has set bail for the three of the six people facing charges, stemming from a kidnapping in Athol.

One of the victims of the alleged assault reported it to Athol police the day after the incident occurred.

Franklin Payne, 46, is out on $2,500 bail and is ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.. 41 year old April McCassie, 41, is out on $2,000 bail, and Brian Chamberland, 38, is out on a $1,000 bail and has been ordered to have no contact with any of the victims, along with McCassie.

A dangerousness hearing for 30-year-old James Murphy was postponed until Friday. Ronald Mitchell, 32, and Marlene Hill, 44, are out on the condition they will have no contact with the victims and they are to stay drug and alcohol free with random screenings on the day of their arraignments this Friday.

