Fitchburg Police looking for missing man who may have traveled to western Mass.

Police are searching for a missing man from Fitchburg who may be have traveled to western Massachusetts.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators said that 23-year-old Ethan Freeman was reported missing on January 19th and was last seen in Fitchburg. According to police, he may have taken a ride share service to Belchertown, Amherst, or Gardner.

He also may might have a gun with him. At the time he went missing, he had a permit to carry it, but it has since been suspended.

Freeman was last seen wearing a grey jacket, jeans, and gray boots. He is 5′11 and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fitchburg Police at (978) 345-4355.

