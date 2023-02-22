Getting Answers: audit report on the Holyoke Police Department

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new report details the strengths, weaknesses, risks, and opportunities of the Holyoke Police Department. The audit was done by an out-of-state agency, Municipal Resources Incorporated, and it was requested about a year ago by the Holyoke City Council.

“We thought it’s really important because it’s such a big ticket item in our department and it’s also important for a department that has so much power and has so much money in it and spent on it, that there’s a lot of transparency and that’s what this audit seeks to achieve,” said Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain.

Jourdain told Western Mass News that the agency analyzed the police department for months. The results of their report were posted to the city website and it reviews topics such as internal cultures, structure, staffing, and other policies. It resulted in some recommendations for the department, such as more training, bringing in civilians to perform jobs that don’t require sworn officers, improving evidence storage practices, strengthening communication, and managing overtime.

Other suggestions that stood out included separating from the Massachusetts Civil Service. The report said, “The once viable system is now antiquated, cumbersome and hinders the ability of Holyoke Police to cast a much wider net to attract viable candidates” and renegotiating collective bargaining agreements because “...over the years the city has been generous with paid leave time for employees during negotiations. A strategy to reduce these obligations for newly hired personnel should be undertaken.”

They are things that Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said might be more challenging. He said in a statement with the audit, in part: “The goal, as I need not say, is achieving incremental progress for improvement and doing so together. The report cites several areas where improvement — in some cases significant improvement — is needed, such as adequate staffing for the patrol function.”

Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt also released a statement that accompanied the report. He said they’ve already taken steps towards some of the changes suggested and said “Although it is often unrealistic to make large changes overnight, some of the areas outlined for improvement in the risk assessment had already been identified and a plan has been put into place to rectify or improve them.”

Jourdain told us the report will be presented at a public safety meeting on March 6. The agency and police department will be there to answer councilor’s questions.

“This is not going to get solved in one meeting. I think a lot of the takeaways might require ordinance changes, might require rules changes. There’s going to be a lot of details that come from this,” Jourdain added.

