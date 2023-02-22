Getting Answers: mother sues Northampton over daughter’s suicide

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re continuing to follow developments with the mother of a Northampton teen who is suing the city for $2.5 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. She claims that her daughter was bullied at school, which caused her to take to her own life in 2020.

In court documents obtained by Western Mass News, the mother is identified as Jane Doe and said her daughter was bulled by classmates at Northampton High School, which caused her to take her own life in 2020.

“This is a nationwide concern with bullying in our schools and it happens. It doesn’t matter in lower socioeconomic cities, towns, states, K-12 education, as well as higher education,” said Dr. Jennifer Feitel, assistant professor of criminal justice at American International College.

Western Mass News is getting answers about these types of lawsuits from one local criminal justice professor. Feitel told us it could take years for a settlement to be reached in this case.

“It’s going to take the courts to take a look to see what other precedents have taken place across the country and compare that result on the fee that was assessed for the victim or victims’ family…It could take years to develop because of tracking, especially from the schools. What did the school do to protect this student? Are these claims valid? Did other people step in? Or maybe, it’s not the school’s fault at all, but that’s all up for the courts to decide at that point,” Feitel added.

She added that the lawsuit could also end up being settled privately.

Western Mass News is taking a closer look at the Northampton school district’s bullying and harassment policy that is currently in place. According to the district’s handbook, each school building administrator is required to establish a safety plan for targets of bullying and harassment. That includes establishing a safe zone where the target can go to get help from a trusted adult. In the court documents we’ve obtained, the attorney representing the family argued that a safety plan was not implemented for the victim until 2019, over a year after she first reported the bullying to the district.

Feitel told us it is important for parents to be proactive when it comes to their child’s safety.

“Parents really need to monitor their children, especially if they do and show signs and they are telling their parents what’s occurring. If the schools, the school’s staff are getting reports of something happening…action needs to be taken,” Feitel explained.

The school committee did release a statement to us that said they would not be commenting on the allegations of this lawsuit. However, they told us, in part: “The Northampton Public Schools is dedicated to prohibiting bullying and providing a positive school climate for all students and that all students should have a right to learn in an environment free of harassment, bullying and violence.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.