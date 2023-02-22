GoFundMe set up to help family of Springfield woman killed in I-91 hit-and-run

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield community is coming together to raise money for the family of a young woman, who was the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash on I-91 in Enfield.

Yaseri Cortes, 20, of Springfield was killed in a hit-and-run on I-91 southbound, near Exit 48, in Enfield. Western Mass News has obtained the accident report from Connecticut State Police, which said that Cortes was standing in the middle of the lane at the time she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, a GoFundMe has been set up to pay for the funeral expenses with the goal of raising $10,000. The organizer said, “Yaseri was loved by everyone...and we lost her way too soon. To know her was to love her! She was hilarious, bold, and loving! Help her family give her the most beautiful funeral that she deserves!”

In just a day of fundraising, people have donated over $4,000 to Cruz’s family.

Connecticut State Police said that the investigation into the hit-and-run of Cruz is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to them at .

