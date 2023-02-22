Local men fundraising to bring bottled water to those impacted by Ohio train derailment

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men in western Massachusetts have begun efforts to help those in Ohio after a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine earlier this month.

The derailment sent panic throughout the town of East Palestine and forced evacuation orders and a chemical scare after hazardous materials were released into the air, surface oil, and surface water.

“These people are need of water. They are Americans that have been hurt due to circumstances behind their control and they need water desperately,” said Scott Hiorns of Ludlow.

Now, the western Massachusetts community is coming together to help those in the Midwest impacted by the spill. Hiorns and Don Martel from Palmer will begin their road trip to Ohio on Sunday, with plans to deliver cases of water to a local community center he has been in contact with.

“We are renting a van. I don’t know if we will have to step-up to renting a U-Haul depending on how much we get on the GoFundMe page. We’re going to get as much bottled water as we can…There’s a GoFundMe page set up to so we can buy more water and get it out to them and pay for the van and stuff like that,” Hiorns added.

Donations are already piling up. He told Western Mass News that as of Wednesday, Big Y in Wilbraham donated 15 cases of water and the Springfield Thunderbirds donated 20 cases and Hiorns shared what it means to help give back.

“I went to Ukraine last year for three weeks, so I figured if I could help those people, I can help my fellow Americans,” Hiorns said.

You can CLICK HERE if you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe page

The pair plans to begin their road trip to Ohio from western Massachusetts starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

