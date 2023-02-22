TV news employee, 9-year-old girl fatally shot at scene of earlier homicide

Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal...
Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.(WFTV/CNN Newsource)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police in Florida say a television news employee and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman was killed earlier in the day.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, deputies responded to the initial shooting on Hialeah Street at approximately 11 a.m.

A woman in her 20s died as a result of the first shooting, Sheriff Mina said.

At approximately 4 p.m., authorities responded back to the earlier scene for reports of two additional shootings in the area.

The sheriff said an individual shot a Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer while they were near their vehicle covering the earlier homicide.

The same individual then entered a nearby home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the news employees and the 9-year-old girl died from their injuries, the sheriff said.

Detectives collected evidence and detained a suspect identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses.

Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.

“It’s hard to know if he was targeting this news crew. It will all be part of our investigation,” Sheriff Mina said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow may be briefly heavy early tonight, then a mix of ice and rain take over for the valley...
Snow to Icy Mix Tonight through Thursday
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
Family suing Northampton over teen’s suicide
Family suing Northampton over teen’s suicide
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

A new "After School Satan Club" at a Pennsylvania middle school has gotten a lot of attention.
School district to review controversial 'After School Satan Club' after threatening voicemail
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop