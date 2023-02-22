Snow to Icy Mix Tonight through Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through 4AM Friday…

A warm front nearing our area will bring light wet weather that may begin as rain and snow in the valley early this evening. However, as dew points climb, temperatures will drop and any mixing will go to all snow early tonight. Snow may fall heavily for a few hours before midnight, then as warmer air cuts into the mid-levels of the atmosphere, we will see snow change to sleet and freezing rain. In the valley, surface temperatures may hover slightly above freezing, so instead of going right to ice, a period of plain rain is possible.

As we near sunrise, temperatures continue to fall and should end up around and below freezing for all-leading to icy road conditions. Freezing rain and sleet will be getting much lighter though and tapering off to freezing drizzle not long after the sun comes up.

Drier air moves into western Mass Thursday, giving us several hours of no precip and just cloudy skies. There could be pockets of freezing drizzle on occasional and temperatures hold steady near 30 degrees with northeasterly breezes. Areas of black ice will remain a concern throughout the day.

Another wave of icy precipitation will roll through western Mass Thursday night, likely a few hours before midnight. This next round looks light and scattered and fairly quick, but may cause more icy road conditions, therefore the Advisory is extended into early Friday morning. Temperatures climb a bit overnight along with increasing breezes, which may help to get rid of a lot of ice for the Friday morning commute.

An Arctic cold front moves through Friday mid-morning, bringing strong wind gusts nearing Advisory levels of 40-45mph and falling temperatures. Much of Friday will be in the 20s with wind chills plummeting into the teens and single digits. Low temperatures fall into the single digits by Saturday morning with wind chills below 0!

Our weekend stays cloudy and cold with lighter breezes. A few weak systems swinging through New England may bring occasional flurries or snow showers, but they shouldn’t bring much, if any accumulation. A full winter weekend to wrap up the month! But we aren’t done yet as another storm system moves in late Monday with another wintry mix.

