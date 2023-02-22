Springfield Police arrest 2 men following weekend traffic stop

By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested two men early Saturday morning on several charges following a traffic stop.

Investigators said that 19-year-old Jamian Velez-Barrios of Chicopee and 31-year-old Carlos Dejesus of Holyoke were arrested at the intersection of State and Main Streets after officers seized a loaded firearm equipped with a glock switch, which is a device that turns the gun into a semi-automatic weapon.

They also seized 10 pounds of marijuana, approximately 35 grams each of cocaine and heroin, and more than $2,200 in cash.

Police also noted that Dejesus has prior firearms and manslaughter convictions following a 2011 homicide in Holyoke.

Both Velez-Barrios and Dejesus are facing several gun-related charges, while Velez-Barrios is facing two additional drug-related charges.

