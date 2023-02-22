Surprise Squad celebrates Florence educator for her impact on students

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back in a big way. This month, we are celebrating an educator at a middle school in Florence, who has had a major impact on the students, the school, and the community.

Once we arrived at JFK Middle School, there were nothing but rave reviews for Tammy Cook, an administrative assistant for the school.

“She’s just incredibly responsive. If you have a problem, she is the first person to help out. She’s just overall a real team payer. We could not run the building without her,” said JFK Middle School Principal Lauren Marien.

The students at JFK Middle School agreed.

“Whenever I visit the office, she makes sure I get where I need to go,” said seventh grader Henry Callen.

“The fact that she got the whole news here shows the love and support she has from her co-workers and the whole school,” added JFK Middle School student Wen Nguyenthach.

That means it was a perfect time to bring in the Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad!

“We are here to celebrate Tammy and all that she does every day,” said Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai.

“Countdown is ticking for Tammy of Florence, JFK Middle School,” added Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai.

Cook said that the surprise was “awesome and she felt “overwhelmed” by the response.

“Thank you for all that you do and making sure the wheels do not fall off the bus. I heard you’re the glue that keeps everything together…On behalf of the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers, we wanted to give you $500 for whatever you want,” Rome said.

“We also have $500 in your name to help out your school or anything you guys need,” Houser added.

Even Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra

“We are grateful for all that you do for everybody and especially the students, so thank you. This is very well deserved for all they do for the community, so thank you and congratulations,” Sciarra said.

Despite the recognition, Cook told us none of her success is possible without the people around her.

“Everybody brings something to the table. The kids are special, the staff is special, our administrators are wonderful, our central office staff is kind and caring. They go above and beyond,” Cook explained.

She told us her passion for being an educator is simple.

“I love working with kids and I love working at a school,” Cook noted.

She loves it so much that she drives from Vermont to Florence every morning and the students at JFK appreciate all that she does.

“I think this whole table of students agrees that Miss Cooke is a very kind and respectful teacher,” Callen said.

“That is the best thing a teacher could ever do. (That) is to be making sure everyone around her happier,” Nguyenthach added.

