Winter weather preparations are underway in Westfield

Winter weather preparations are underway in Westfield
By Olivia Hickey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday night, the Westfield area has geared up for the predicted wintry mix.

The temperatures have dropped, and more seasonal winter weather is setting in across western Mass. which could bring icy conditions Wednesday into Thursday.

Western Mass News spoke with Francis Cain, acting director for the Westfield Department of Public Works. He said the department is ready for whatever conditions arise.

“We’re expecting it to be a primarily an ice event so we’re doing our pre-treatment program, which is to put product down in the road just off the binding of ice to the road and then we’ll follow the storm and reapply as needed...,” said Cain. “We’re gonna have people throughout the night to adjust as needed to apply product and plow if that’s needed.”

Cain explained they are stocked up on salt mixtures and the materials needed to keep the streets safe.

“Supplies wise we’re good and obviously we haven’t consumed a lot, but you know after every storm we go ahead and restock on our salt and our products that we consumed as soon as tomorrow will be reordering a resupply of what we consumed.”

Local hardware stores said they are geared up for the winter weather.

Larissa Cranston, store manager for Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Westfield, said they still have plenty of shovels, ice melt, and more. And explains this weather is good for the store.

“Right now, we’re in this state of transition where we have the light winter but we don’t know if more winter might be coming and also it’s springtime. So to have a little bit of the weather event helps us focus our customers on the remaining winter and ice removal products.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow may be briefly heavy early tonight, then a mix of ice and rain take over for the valley...
Snow to Icy Mix Tonight through Thursday
I-91 pedestrian - Enfield - WFSB
Woman struck, killed while walking in center lane on I-91 in Enfield
Family suing Northampton over teen’s suicide
Family suing Northampton over teen’s suicide
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
Police presence closes Spencer Street in Springfield
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

Snow may be briefly heavy early tonight, then a mix of ice and rain take over for the valley...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Two men in western Massachusetts have begun efforts to help those in Ohio after a freight train...
Local men fundraising to bring bottled water to those impacted by Ohio train derailment
This month, we are celebrating an educator at a middle school in Florence, who has had a major...
Surprise Squad celebrates Florence educator for her impact on students
The impending inclement weather has forced some local cities and towns to enact parking bans.
THE LATEST: Parking Bans