1 person arrested, ghost gun and drugs seized on Beacon Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a large-capacity ghost gun, over 20 grams of crack-cocaine, and nearly 200 bags of heroin during a search on Beacon Street.

Police had been conducting an investigation into 26-year-old Rafael Villanueva-Colon for the past month and were recently granted a search warrant for his apartment on Beacon Street.

While preparing to execute the search warrants on Wednesday, investigators reportedly saw Villanueva-Colon get into a car, so they quickly conducted a traffic stop in his driveway.

Villanueva-Colon allegedly had a trafficking weight of crack-cocaine and nearly 200 bags of heroin in his sweatshirt, according to police. During the search of his apartment, police also reportedly found a ghost gun with 12 rounds of ammunition and more than $5,200 in cash inside the apartment.

Villanueva-Colon is now facing several charges including drug trafficking and possession of a large capacity firearm.

