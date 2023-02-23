‘Battle of the Bars’ to raise money for Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fan favorite event, ‘Battle of the Bars’ in Holyoke, is back for the first time since the pandemic. On Friday, bartenders will compete for tips to help support the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

Some of the area’s top bartenders will battle it out at the Knights of Columbus in Holyoke. The mixologists will go head-to-head shaking and stirring all for a shot to be the Battle of the Bars champion.

The event will feature one bartender from six area establishments. At the mix-off, the bartenders will compete to see who can raise the most tips before last call and all proceeds benefit the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade!

“It has brought in enough money to do multiple different types of entertainment. We have got different bands. We got stilt walkers,” said Sheila Moreau, co-director of marketing and sponsorship for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

Western Mass News spoke with Gabby Dulude in the days leading up to the mix-off. Dulude shared her excitement as she gears up to represent her family’s restaurant, Pics Pub, and she told us they’re pulling out all the stops to get the crowd going.

“We have t-shirts made that we’ll be selling, we have some giveaways that we’ll do…It’s fun to get all the bars involved and support this event and all the events leading up to the parade,” Dulude explained.

Moreau said this contest has some high stakes. The winner of the annual battle gets the honor of hosting the trophy celebration, which would bring in business to their own establishment on a later date. She told us the last time the event was held was back in 2020 right before the pandemic shutdown and the match ended with the Halfway House of South Hadley taking the cup home across the bridge.

“There’s going to be a struggle, I think, to bring it back to Holyoke, but we are really proud of Halfway House last year,” Moreau added.

In one corner, also representing his family’s establishment, there’s first time contender Josh Wielgosz of Francie’s Tavern. He told Western Mass News that he’s excited to represent his city and is hoping to bring the tip jar back home to Holyoke this year. He said he’s been honing his skills picking up shifts whenever he can and as he works on that perfect pour, Wielgosz has this message for his opponents.

“Bring as many people as you possibly can ‘cause I already got my crowd coming and no one’s gonna be ready for it,” Wielgosz said.

Doors of the Knights of Columbus open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and the battle will wrap up at 10 p.m.

